FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston, after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Authorities say the “Full House” actress has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal. The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston said Friday that Loughlin was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, California.