More than 100 Alabamians joined congressional leaders in praying for the state and nation in Washington, D.C.
Local representation like Dale Strong (R-AL-05) and Pastor Troy Garner of Huntsville were in attendance. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) led the first Alabama Delegation prayer breakfast.
U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) was also there along with U.S. Representatives Robert Aderholt (R-AL-04), Terri Sewell (D-AL-07), Gary Palmer (R-AL-06), Barry Moore (R-AL-02), and Jerry Carl (R-AL-01).
The members were joined by faith leaders from Alabama like Garner, including University of Alabama President Stuart Bell, Dr. Jim Carter of Monroeville, and Birmingham Theological Seminary President Ike Reeder.
The leaders read passages from the Bible and took turns praying for our families, education system, churches, economy, and military. The Alabamians gathered in the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building.
“Our uniting in prayer is more important now than ever because I think we can all agree that we are facing a lot of division and brokenness in our country,” said Senator Tuberville. “And the solutions to these problems aren’t found in the Hall of Congress or the White House — but among God’s people. Our presence here today shows we recognize that God is the only one who can heal and restore. But first, America needs to turn back to God. That begins with you and me."
