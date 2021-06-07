GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff's deputy who specialized in patrolling Gulf Coast beaches has died after a water rescue.
Two Baldwin County deputies were working on Fort Morgan Peninsula west of Gulf Shores on Sunday when several swimmers got into trouble in the water, news outlets reported.
A deputy identified by the state attorney general's office as Bill Smith, 57, died during the rescue attempt, although it was unclear what happened. The swimmers and the other deputy survived.
WALA-TV reported that Smith and another officer were assigned to patrol the peninsula, which is outside the city of Gulf Shores. Forecasters have issued warnings about rip currents along the Gulf Coast.
