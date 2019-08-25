PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a Verbena man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle left the road and overturned.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 44-year-old Larry Tyus Jr. died Friday.
The agency said the 2007 Yamaha ATV Tyus was operating left the road and overturned. The accident occurred in Autauga County.
He was pronounced dead a short time later at Prattville Baptist Medical Center. State police said he was not using a helmet.
