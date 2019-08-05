APTOPIX Texas Mall Shooting

Edie Hallberg cries while speaking to police outside a Walmart store where a shooting occurred earlier in the day as she looks for her missing mother Angie Englisbee, who was in the store during the attack in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

 Andres Leighton

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hospital official says another El Paso shooting victim has died, raising the death toll from that attack to 22.

