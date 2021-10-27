SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A second suspect faces charges in the death of a Selma police officer.
Andrevious Quinton Carter, 22, was arrested Monday night on a charge of capital murder in the July 27 shooting death of Officer Marquis Moorer, 25, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson and court records made public Tuesday. Carter is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Moorer's girlfriend, Shakiaria Barley, who was shot in the legs, al.com reported.
The shooting happened at 4:10 a.m. when Moorer stopped by his apartment at Selma Square Apartments. Authorities have not released a motive in the slaying, but Jackson described the shooting as an "ambush."
More than a dozen rifle rounds were fired into the apartment. Authorities said Moorer was found in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Carter is the second person accused in Moorer's death.
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs, an 18-year-old former Selma High School football standout, was arrested the day after Moorer was killed.
