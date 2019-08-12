In this Friday, May 3, 2019, aerial file photo, flood waters from the Mississippi River surround Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa. Officials in Davenport say the city's public works department has spent more than $1 million on flood-fighting efforts. That figure will surely rise as more costs are added in preparation for the potential of future flooding. The Quad-City Times reports that Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says the future outlays are tough to project, but noted the flooding costs put pressure on a department where there are a limited number of workers already managing several other obligations.