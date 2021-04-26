FILE - This Dec. 16, 2020 file photo shows an illuminated Apple logo at a store in Munich, Germany. Apple is following through on its pledge to crack down Facebook and other snoopy apps that secretly shadow people on their iPhones to help sell more advertising. The new privacy feature, dubbed “App Tracking Transparency,” rolled out Monday, April 26, 2021, as part of an update to the operating system powering the iPhone and iPad.