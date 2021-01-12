FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Grace Mathre, server at Longfellow Grill, checks on University of St. Thomas students Lundsey Schulz and Maren Daggett in Minneapolis. As the U.S. finds itself in the most lethal phase of the coronavirus outbreak yet, governors and local officials in hard-hit parts of the country are showing little willingness to impose any new restrictions on businesses to stop the spread.