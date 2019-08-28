In this Aug. 21, 2019, photo, a nurse, right, checks the height of a malnourished girl, Humaira, in a ward at Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. Whimpering and badly malnourished, the children are among the most vulnerable in a country that remains one of the poorest in the world. Now an expected United States-Taliban agreement to end nearly 18 years of fighting raises questions about whether humanitarian aid will decline as foreign troops withdraw.