At 88, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio makes 2nd comeback bid

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for a picture in his office as he is running for the position of Maricopa County Sheriff again, Wednesday, in Fountain Hills, Arizona. He faces his former second-in-command, Jerry Sheridan, in the Aug. 4 Republican primary in what has become his second comeback bid. The 88-year-old lawman was unseated in the 2016 sheriff’s race and was trounced in a 2018 U.S. Senate race.