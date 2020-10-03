It's a weird year for Halloween and trick-or-treating. Some are not sure how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the upcoming holiday, but it's recommended trick-or-treaters monitor the situation locally and those planning to trick-or-treat follow health guidelines such as wearing a effective mask and not just a costume mask.
According to the National Retail Federation, trick-or-treaters are expected to be down 20% this year. That said, only 11% fewer people plan to hand out candy. Being 11 is less than 20, there might be more per house to capture.
Halloween candy sales are expected to reach $2.4 billion, only down slightly from $2.6 billion last year.
Can you guess Alabama's favorite? It's candy corn, coming in at 115,269 pounds sold last year in the state. Candy corn was followed by Starburst at 111,280 pounds sold and Skittles with 98,771 pounds sold.
According to how much candy was bought in each state and the best sellers, CandyStore.com also made a list of America's most-bought Halloween candy, which includes 13 years of sales data. Across the U.S., Skittles took the lead, followed by Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Starburst, M&Ms, Hot Tamales, candy corn, Snickers, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses and Jolly Ranchers.
Those looking to avoid disaster when it comes to buying the worst candy on the block should also know the state's favorite is also ranked as one of the worst Halloween candies.
Candy corn takes the No. 1 spot for worst candy and is followed by peanut butter kisses, circus peanuts, wax cola bottles, Smarties, Necco Wafers, Tootsie Rolls, Mary Jane candy, Good & Plenty and licorice.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups ranked as the best Halloween Candy and is followed by M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Twix, Kit Kat, Butterfinger, Nerds and Hershey Bar.
The best and the worst come from a survey of more than 20,000 CandyStore.com customers.
Visit CandyStore.com to find out more about Halloween's best and worst candies.
Halloween candy quick facts
• 172 million Americans celebrate Halloween.
• 30% of all Halloween purchases are made online.
• Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy.
• Candy shoppers will spend about $27.55 on average.
• Halloween shopping is usually done during the first two weeks of October.
• In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick-or-treaters.
• Overall Halloween spending is expected to be $8 billion in 2020.
• More than 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year.
