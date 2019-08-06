Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.