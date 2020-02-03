In this 2010 file photo by Gerald Herbert, an oil-stained dragonfly tries to clean itself on a blade of marsh grass, which is also covered in oil from BP's Deepwater Horizon offshore rig, in Garden Island Bay on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana near Venice. Herbert was on a boat tour with local officials and had stepped onto a small marsh island awash in syrupy crude. Someone pointed out a blue dragonfly perched on a reed, and Herbert stooped to capture the insect. "I was watching it as I was shooting it, and I realized that he couldn't pull his legs away from the reed. He was stuck to it via the oil," Herbert said. "It dawned on me again that, here I had been out there a month earlier, documenting the macro with those aerial pictures, and here I was documenting it on a very micro level." The inescapable takeaway: "It gave me a lot more perspective that what was going on out there was affecting things on land in very, very small ways, all the way to the bottom of the food chain." Covering the spill as it started to wash up was as strange sort of privilege, Herbert said. "But it was sad at the same time, because it made it clear that this has far-reaching effects and this is not going to be cleaned up easily and this is going to affect us for a very long time."