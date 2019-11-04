Helen Greaves, PhD student, UCL Pond Restoration Research Group, takes samples at a wetland on farmland near Hindolveston, Dereham, eastern England, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Around the world, efforts are being made to reclaim wetlands that have been filled in to plant crops or fill other human needs. Without them, species are at risk, and flooding is a growing danger. But the battle for the wetlands is a struggle.