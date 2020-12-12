In this Oct. 4, 2000, file photo, Charley Pride performs during his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame at the Country Music Association Awards show at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. Pride, the son of sharecroppers in Mississippi and became one of country music’s biggest stars and the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died at age 86. Pride died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Dallas of complications from Covid-19, according to Jeremy Westby of the public relations firm 2911 Media.