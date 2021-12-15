In this courtroom sketch, attorney Eric Nelson, right, speaks to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson during a hearing where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, center, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating George Floyd's civil rights on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in St. Paul, Min. Chauvin admitted for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd's neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man's death.