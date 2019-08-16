In this Aug. 7, 2019 image made from video, attorney Michelle Lapointe speaks with her client, a Guatemalan immigrant, in Santa Ana, Calif. The father is preparing to sue the federal government, alleging his 8-year-old boy was sexually molested in a foster care home funded by the U.S. Health and Human Services agency. He says he is still struggling to soothe his son’s lasting nightmares, and that the 3rd grader, once talkative and outgoing, is now withdrawn and frequently says he wants to leave this world. (AP Photo/Krysta Fauria)