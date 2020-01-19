This November 2019 photo, provided by Sue Wagener, shows Jack and Harriet Morrison. The couple, who had been together for nearly 65 years, died on the same day at a St. Louis area nursing home. The Morrison's beds were placed next to each other in their final hours, allowing them to hold hands, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Jack, 86, died first. Harriett, who was 83, died later on Jan. 11.