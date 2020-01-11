Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Mostly cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 42F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 42F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.