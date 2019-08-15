FILE - This Aug. 14, 1969 file photo shows a portion of the 400,000 concert goers who attended the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival held on a 600-acre pasture near Bethel, N.Y. It was great spot for peaceful vibes, but miserable for handling the hordes coming in by car. Fifty years later, memories of the anarchic weekend of Aug. 15-18, 1969, remains sharp among people who were in the crowd and on the stage for the historic festival. (AP Photo/File)