Ashley Arentz, 28, of Jacksonville, N.C., waits in line with friend Jonathan Ritter to enter a rally that President Donald Trump staged for Republican congressional candidate Dan Bishop in Fayetteville, N.C., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Arentz, a Marine, said she signed up to vote at the rally. Trump’s campaign is on the hunt for political unicorns: Trump’s team is searching for people in battleground states who support the president but didn’t vote in 2016. (AP Photo/Alan Fram)