With the unofficial election results in, Dr. Wayne Reynolds will serve a second term in district 8 of the Alabama State Board of Education. Reynolds has served on the SBOE since 2019.
Reynolds, who worked 12 years as a public school superintendent, holds a Doctorate in Education from Auburn University and a Master’s in Finance. He is a disabled veteran who served in Vietnam from 1968–1969 with the 95th Evac and 22nd Surgical hospitals. He has been a registered nurse since 2003, and has owned and operated his own business since 1996.
Reynolds lives in in Athens, Ala., with his wife, Carol; they have two children and two grandchildren.
