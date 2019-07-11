This photo provided by the Northwest Fire District shows where a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday, July 10, 2019 on the outskirts of Tucson, Ariz. Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median before ending up on the other side of a road and that the cactus ended up slamming into the car's windshield. (Northwest Fire District via AP)