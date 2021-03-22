FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Elton John appears after performing his nominated song, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Attending Elton John’s long-running Oscar-night party has always been one of the hardest tickets to get. Now you can go — if you have $20. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is inviting everyone to a hour-long, virtual pre-show Oscar party special hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and with a performance by Dua Lipa. Tickets for the April 25 event are $19.99 and are available via Ticketmaster. Proceeds will go to young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world.