In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, workers leave Google's Mountain View, California, main quad after some Google employees walked off the job in a protest against what they said is the tech company's mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against executives. Employees at Google, Amazon, Microsoft and elsewhere are increasingly speaking out about military warfare, immigration and the environment, and questioning the effects of their work. Experts say it’s an unprecedented trend of activism in Big Tech.