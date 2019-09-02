Presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A U.S. envoy showed the draft of a U.S.-Taliban agreement to Afghan leaders on Monday after declaring they were “at the threshold” of a deal to end America’s longest war, officials said. Seddiqi told reporters the Afghan government likely would take a “couple of days” to study the deal. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)