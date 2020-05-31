Faith leaders in dual roles guiding congregations and police

St. Paul Police officers move in on a crowd past a church, Thursday, May 28, in St. Paul, Minn. The Rev. Charles Graham and other Twin Cities faith leaders who minister to communities historically ravaged by racial injustice know their neighborhoods are also the most vulnerable to poverty and crime. Most of the worst looting and vandalism this week struck long-established Native and African American areas that more recently became home to large groups of Hmong, Somali and Latino migrants.