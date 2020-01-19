Students interested in two of Calhoun Community College's most competitive programs are invited to attend two upcoming information sessions, according to a press release.
The programs, the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, or FAME, and Excellence in Process Industrial Controls, or EPIC, allow students to gain hands-on experience at a local high-tech industry.
The first session will be 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the grand foyer of the Sparkman building on Calhoun's Huntsville campus. The second session will be 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Aerospace Training Center on the Decatur campus. Attendance is free, but those interested in attending should visit www.calhoun.edu/PreviewNight to register.
The FAME and EPIC programs are ideal for students who have a high interest in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field.
The FAME program is more likely to appeal to students who have participated in robotics or Project Lead the Way. EPIC is more suited to students interested in pursuing a career in the chemical manufacturing industry.
Students applying to either program must test into credit-bearing math and English courses based on their ACT or Accuplacer score.
“Approximately 60 students are selected each year to be a part of these exclusive and highly competitive programs,” said John Holley, Calhoun’s dean of technologies.
Upon being accepted and enrolled in the program, students begin working with their sponsor company during the summer prior to beginning coursework in the fall. Starting wages are very competitive, and students have the potential to receive performance-based raises and bonuses throughout the program. While not guaranteed, there is an option for sponsor companies to hire students upon graduation.
Some of the sponsor companies include Asahi Kasei, Brown Precision, Bruderer Machinery, CerroWire, EFi Automotive, GE Appliances, Mazda Toyota, Packaging Corporation of America, Plasma Processes, Polaris, Remington, Shape Corp., Snap-on Tools, Sonoco, Toyota and Westrock.
The program boasts a 100% in-field job placement rate for graduates seeking employment. Students have the potential to graduate with an associate of applied science degree in advanced manufacturing and have two years of industry experience without any school-related debt.
Applications are now being accepted for both programs. Interested students should apply online at www.calhoun.edu/fame or at www.calhoun.edu/epic. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
For more information, contact Terry Patterson at terry.patterson@calhoun.edu or 256-306-2915.
