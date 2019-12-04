Sandy Ray, holds photos of her son, Steven Davis, during a press conference at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery on Dec. 4, 2019. Davis died in 2019 after an altercation with corrections officers at the prison where he was incarcerated. Ray said she has received little information about his death. The Alabama Department of Corrections has said it is investigating Davis' death and that officers used "physical measures" after he rushed officers. Ray stands with her brother, Randy Watson, as she addresses reporters. Ray later showed the photo to the governor's study commission on criminal justice issues.