In this Aug. 13, 2014, photo, therapist Joe Andrade checks the ankle strap of a shocking device on student Andrew Goldberg during an exercise program at the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Massachusetts. Andrew, who was born with a developmental disorder, wears the device to control violent episodes. The center was the only place in the country known to use electrical shocks as aversive conditioning for aggressive students. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)