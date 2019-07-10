In this April 16, 2019, photo, Johnny Gibbs helps his disabled father, Mike, 65, into their home in Liberty, Tenn. Johnny Gibbs has been trying to get a valid driver's license for 20 years, but he can't afford it. To punish him for high school truancy in 1999, Tennessee suspended his ability to get a license until he turned 21. When Gibbs couldn't pay for traffic violations, he ended up serving jail time and probation. But rather than wiping his fines and allowing him to obtain a valid license, he wound up even more deeply in debt because he had to pay a monthly supervision fee to a private probation company.