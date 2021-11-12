OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama prosecutor convicted of violating the state ethics law and perjury surrendered at the jail in his home county to begin a 10-month sentence.
Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes turned himself in at the Lee County jail on Thursday, when he had been ordered by a judge to report, WSFA-TV reported.
Hughes, 47, was required to serve time after a judge refused his request to join a community corrections program that would have allowed him to live at home.
Hughes was accused of lying to a grand jury and using $14,000 dollars from an office account to litigate a settlement involving a sex discrimination claim filed against him by a former prosecutor in his office. Testimony described Hughes' office as a fraternity house where employees drank alcohol and played video games.
Hughes' trial already had started in June when he pleaded guilty, a move that automatically removed him from office.
