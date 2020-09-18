FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, "Forrest Gump" author Winston Groom speaks to students at Jinks Middle School in Panama City, Fla. Groom, the author of the novel "Forrest Gump" that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop culture hit, has died, an Alabama official close to the writer said Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was 77.