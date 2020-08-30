French virus surge threatens nationwide back-to-school plan

In this May 14, 2020 file photo, schoolchildren raise their fingers to answer their teacher Sandrine Albiez, wearing a face masks, in a school in Strasbourg, eastern France. France's government is admitting that not all classrooms can safely reopen Tuesday, as planned. A persistent rise in virus infections is jeopardizing the government’s push to get France’s 12.9 million schoolchildren back into class. Like many governments, France wants to reopen schools to reduce learning gaps worsened by lockdowns and to get parents back at work and revive the economy.