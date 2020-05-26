From sock feats to leapfrog, Guinness crowns record holders

This photo provided by David Rush shows David Rush preparing to put on T-shirts at his home in Boise, Idaho. Guinness World Records holds a weekly online challenge that gives everyone a chance to be crowned the world’s best. Rush recently became the record holder in the category of “fastest to put on 10 T-Shirts” with his time of 15.61 seconds during an online contest. He bruised his wrist from knocking it against his head.