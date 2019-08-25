This file image made by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Eagle Nebula's "Pillars of Creation." Despite years of legal battles and months of protests by Native Hawaiian opponents, the international coalition that wants to build the world's largest telescope in Hawaii insists the islands' highest peak, Mauna Kea, is the best place for their $1.4 billion instrument. Thirty Meter Telescope officials say their new instrument will produce images that are 12 times sharper than the Hubble Space Telescope.