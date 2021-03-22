Eileen Quinn, 98, right, a resident at New Pond Village retirement community, in Walpole, Mass., greets her great-granddaughter Maeve Whitcomb, 6, of Norwood, Mass., left, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the retirement community, in Walpole. Quinn said it was the first time she had been able to visit with her great-grandchildren in her apartment since the coronavirus pandemic began.