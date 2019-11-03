Melpomeni Dina reacts during a reunion at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Dina, a 92-year-old Greek woman who rescued a Jewish family during the Holocaust has been reunited with two of the people she saved and dozens of their family members. Once a regular ritual, such reunions are quickly disappearing due to the advanced age of the rescuers and survivors.