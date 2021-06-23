In this Oct. 2019 photo, Tallapoosa County Sheriffs' Girls Ranch director of ranch life Candice Gully poses for a photo, in Tallapoosa County, Ala. The Alabama girls home director, who lost two children and two nephews in a wreck that killed 10 people, has dedicated her life's work to helping abused and neglected children. Gulley was driving a van that was involved in a horrible, fiery crash during Tropical Storm Claudette. Gulley is recovering from injuries, but Tuesday was the 4th birthday of her youngest child Ben, who died in the crash.