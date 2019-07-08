Auburn Gogue

In this May 2017 photo, Auburn University President Jay Gogue reflects on his decade in office in Auburn, Alabama. Gogue and his wife, Susie, will pass the torch to incoming Auburn president Steven Leath and his wife, Janet, in June, leaving behind a legacy as the 18th president of Auburn University.

 Todd J. Van Emst

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University's old president has been approved to come back as its new, interim president.

Auburn trustees on Monday unanimously approved Jay Gogue to fill the position on an interim basis.

Gogue replaces Steven Leath, who left in late June after about two years on the job. The university hasn't publicly explained the reasons for his departure, other than to say both sides agreed to it.

Gogue was Auburn's president for a decade ending in 2017, when Leath took over the position.

The trustees' executive committee recommended Gogue as interim president last month, and the full board approved his appointment during a conference call.

