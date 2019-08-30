FILE - In this Nov. 24, 1963 file photo, Lee Harvey Oswald reacts as Dallas night club owner Jack Ruby, foreground, shoots at him from point blank range in a corridor of Dallas police headquarters At left is Detective Jim Leavelle. The longtime Dallas lawman who was captured in one of history's most iconic photographs as he escorted President John F. Kennedy's assassin moments before he was fatally shot, has died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was 99. (Bob Jackson/Dallas Times-Herald via AP)