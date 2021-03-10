Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, facing, hugs her mother, Muna Tareh-Sahouri, after being found not-guilty at the conclusion of her trial at the Drake University Legal Clinic, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. An Iowa jury acquitted Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper-sprayed and arrested by police in the summer of 2020 while covering a protest in a case that critics have derided as an attack on press freedom and an abuse of prosecutorial discretion.