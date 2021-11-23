BRUNSWICK, Ga.— Jurors — 11 white and one Black — will begin deliberating Tuesday the fate of three white men accused of killing a Black man in the street of their Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.
Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday with prosecutors saying Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were unlawfully chasing and following Ahmaud Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood when he was ultimately shot and killed by Travis McMichael after a five minute pursuit Feb. 23, 2020.
The McMichaels argued they were attempting to perform a citizen's arrest on Arbery, who they believed was responsible for the burglaries at a home under construction; Bryan later joined the pursuit upon seeing Arbery run by his home with the McMichaels following behind in their pickup truck.
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the trial is based on “driveway decisions and assumptions,” when the McMichaels chose to purse Arbery after he ran past their home on Satilla Drive.
The McMichaels, said they had planned to hold Arbery until police arrived; however, after five minutes of Arbery being block and followed throughout the neighborhood, Arbery and Travis McMichael appear to tussle over the gun during which Arbery is shot two times and killed.
On day 12 of the trial Monday, the state and attorneys for the three defendants gave closing arguments, with the state giving a final rebuttal Tuesday.
Before jurors left the courtroom around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Judge Timothy Walmsley read and explained the charges against the three men— malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He also defined the state's citizen's arrest, self defense and use of force laws as it related to the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.