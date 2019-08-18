Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's governor during Katrina, dies

In this Sept. 5, 2005 file photo. President Bush, right, accompanied by Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, arrives in Baton Rouge, La., for a briefing at the state Office of Emergency Preparedness, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina. Shown with the president are, from right, Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, and Maj. Gen. Bennett Landreneau, head of the Louisiana National Guard. Blanco, who became Louisiana's first female elected governor only to see her political career derailed by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, died Sunday. She was 76.