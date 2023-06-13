MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division, arrested former ADOC officer Charlie Townsend on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
LESD agents interviewed Officer Townsend, and he confessed to brining in contraband for an inmate. He then signed a voluntary resignation form terminating his employment with the ADOC.
He was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Use of Position for Personal Gain, and Promoting Prison Contraband II. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center on a total bond of $775,000. The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be added.
This arrest is a result of the ADOC Contraband Interdiction Program. The CIP utilizes cutting-edge search and security technologies in an ongoing effort to control the influx of prison contraband.
