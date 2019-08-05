In this June 10, 2019, file photo, a man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district of Hong Kong. China's yuan fell below the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar on Monday, possibly adding to trade tension with Washington. The currency weakened to 7.0177 in early trading following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat last week of tariff hikes on additional Chinese imports in a fight over Beijing's trade surplus and technology policies.