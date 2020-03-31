TODAY
Bethel contributions due
Annual contributions for upkeep at Bethel Cemetery are due for the year. If you have family members buried there, please send donations to Tommy Sprague, 25917 Pepper Road, Athens, AL 35612. Cemetery funding comes entirely from contributions. Cleanup of family burial sites is encouraged as mowing season is set to begin soon. More information: Tommy Sprague, 256-874-8461.
UPCOMING
Coffee call
The coffee call scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives has been canceled.
Miss Spring Day Pageant
The Adoption Heritage Tour Miss Spring Day Pageant, set for Saturday, April 4, at Camp Helen in Harvest, has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Categories include tiny miss, mini miss, little miss, preteen miss, junior miss and teen miss. Entry fee is nonrefundable $25. Additional categories include best hair, best dress and most photogenic. Cost is $5 per entry. People's choice category will cost $1 per vote. More information: 256-777-9671
Vidalia onion sales
Athens Ladies Civitan Club's annual Vidalia onion sale is underway. Ten-pound bags dug from a Georgia farm are $10. Delivery will be available in early May. Deadline to order is Wednesday, April 15. Orders may be placed with any Ladies Civitan member or by calling Carolyn Stair at 256-658-1985. Mail orders can be made by sending your order and a check for payment to Athens Ladies Civitan Club, P.O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612. Include name, address, phone number, the number of bags you are ordering and a check made payable to Athens Ladies Civitan.
Shoulders-Weaver reunion canceled
The Shoulders and Weaver family reunion, set for Saturday, May 23, at Swan Creek Park, Athens, has been canceled for this year due to new coronavirus.
ONGOING
Decoration reminder
Due to grass-mowing and trimming routines at Athens City Cemeteries, residents should refrain from placing flowers and decorations on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, except t following a funeral. Placement of flowers is acceptable year-round on monuments, at the base of monuments or at foot markers. Fresh flowers will be removed seven days after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral. Approval is required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod. Trees and shrubs may be removed if they interfere with adjacent lots or prevent grave openings. Worn flags will be removed but will not be replaced by the city. These rules apply to the following cemeteries: City, Hine-Hobbs Street, Old City, Roselawn and Thatch-Mann.
Limestone NAACP scholarship
The deadline to apply for 2020 Limestone NAACP scholarships is Thursday, April 30. Scholarships are open to all Limestone County and Athens City School seniors. Contact any Limestone NAACP member or school counselor to apply. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
Libraries closed
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Athens-Limestone Public Library and Houston Memorial Public Library, both in Athens, have closed until further notice. No late fees will be charged during this time, but readers can return books they've checked out to the libraries' drop boxes.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
