The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office received information this weekend as to the whereabouts of Justin Chase Stevens. As previously reported, Stevens was being sought in connection with a homicide in Jasper, Missouri, as well as a warrant for felony theft. CCSO also has a first degree sexual abuse warrant for Stevens.
Cullman County investigators, patrol deputies and the Cullman County Special Response Team went to a residence in the West Point area in an attempt to locate Stevens. Investigators attempted to communicate with Stevens, but received no response. After multiple failed attempts to communicate with him, deputies made entry into the building; Stevens was found to be deceased. No foul play is suspected.
Stevens, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, arrived Jan. 1 in the Sarcoxie area after the car in which he and his sister were traveling on Interstate 44 was involved in a crash near mile marker 33. They got a ride to the area of the Sarcoxie Kum & Go, where he reportedly ran off into nearby woods.
Sanders was found dead a couple of blocks away from the store in her home at 2755 High St. Her husband found her body and called for emergency medical help shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Investigators have not released any information about how the victim died. They also have not released any information about the relationship between the victim and Stevens.
— The Joplin Globe contributed to this story
