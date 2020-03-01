Markets want Fed to save them. Why its tools might not work.

This Jan. 31 file photo shows a Wall Street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks plunged on Wall Street as investors feared that a virus outbreak that originated in China will dent the global economy. Investors might be on edge after the stock market surrendered five months worth of gains in an alarmingly short amount of time. A viral outbreak has spread to nearly 60 countries and shows little sign of abating. That in turn has stirred worries about the economy on a global scale.